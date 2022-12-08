Lumax Industries Shares Gain On New Greenfield Project

Shares of Lumax Industries Ltd. rose after its board agreed to set up a new greenfield project in Maharashtra.

The company's board approved the setting up of a new greenfield project at Chakan, a town in Pune, Maharashtra, with a capital outlay of up to Rs 175 crore for Phase 1.

This project will cater to new orders from original equipment manufacturers for advanced lighting solutions, the company said in a stock exchange filing last evening.

The capital expenditure will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals, the company said.