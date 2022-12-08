Lumax Industries Shares Gain On New Greenfield Project

A workers holds an automobile part at a plant. (Source: freepik)

Shares of Lumax Industries Ltd. rose after its board agreed to set up a new greenfield project in Maharashtra.

The company's board approved the setting up of a new greenfield project at Chakan, a town in Pune, Maharashtra, with a capital outlay of up to Rs 175 crore for Phase 1.

This project will cater to new orders from original equipment manufacturers for advanced lighting solutions, the company said in a stock exchange filing last evening.

The capital expenditure will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals, the company said.

The auto parts maker expects the peak annualised turnover to be in the range of Rs. 600 crore post-commissioning of the project, which is likely to take place by the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The board also agreed to avail long-term credit facilities to fund this project.

The stock gained as much as 5.55% intraday, the most since Nov. 22, to trade at Rs 1,955. Total traded volume is 8.9 times the 30-day average.

As of 10:38 a.m., Lumax shares are trading 3.9% higher at Rs 1,925 per share.

Out of three analysts tracking the company, all maintain a "buy" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a return potential of 19.1%.

