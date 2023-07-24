L&T's Second Attempt At A Buyback: Tracing The Journey So Far

Later, in September that year, proposed amendments to SEBI were made which included provisions for companies, which have NBFCs or housing finance companies as their subsidiaries.

These companies would be eligible for buyback if aggregate of secured and unsecured debts owed by the company to the paid-up capital and free reserves after buyback is less than 2:1 on both standalone and consolidated basis, excluding the aforementioned subsidiaries.

However, the excluded subsidiaries must have a debt-to-equity ratio not exceeding 5:1 on a standalone basis for the parent company to proceed with the buyback.