L&T's Second Attempt At A Buyback: Tracing The Journey So Far
L&T will discuss a proposal for share buyback and special dividend at the board meeting next week.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. informed the exchanges on Thursday that its board of directors will consider a proposal for a share buyback and a special dividend for fiscal 2024 at its meeting on July 25.
The company didn't disclose any further details regarding the buyback.
Buyback History
On Jan. 19, 2019, the company had proposed a buyback offer aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore.
SEBI prohibited it, saying that it is not in compliance of regulations. "Since the ratio of the aggregate of secured and unsecured debts owned by the company after buyback (assuming full acceptance) would be more than twice the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company based on consolidated financial statements..., the buyback offer is not in compliance with Section 68(2)(d) of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 4(ii) of SEBI (Buy-back Securities) Regulations, 2018,” it said.
Later, in September that year, proposed amendments to SEBI were made which included provisions for companies, which have NBFCs or housing finance companies as their subsidiaries.
These companies would be eligible for buyback if aggregate of secured and unsecured debts owed by the company to the paid-up capital and free reserves after buyback is less than 2:1 on both standalone and consolidated basis, excluding the aforementioned subsidiaries.
However, the excluded subsidiaries must have a debt-to-equity ratio not exceeding 5:1 on a standalone basis for the parent company to proceed with the buyback.
As of March this year, the debt to equity for L&T and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. stood at 1.16 and 3.84, respectively. The post-buyback ratios can be assessed against SEBI's permissable limits once the buyback size is known.
L&T's cash-on-books comes up to Rs 58,093 crore.
Dividend History
For the year-ending March 2023, the company has declared an equity dividend of 1,200%, amounting to Rs 24 per share.
The engineering major has a consistent track record of paying dividends, with average dividend payouts of 30% over the past five years, along with a special dividend declared in 2021 of Rs 18 per share, which was 900% of face value.