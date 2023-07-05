LTIMindtree Shares Rise As It's Set To Replace HDFC In Nifty 50

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. rose on Wednesday as the company is set to replace Housing Development Finance Corp. in the NSE Nifty 50 after the mortgage lender's merger with HDFC Bank Ltd.

LTIMindtree moving from Nifty Next 50 to the Nifty 50, the National Stock Exchange said in a statement on Tuesday. The change will also be applicable to the Nifty 50 Equal Weight index.