LTIMindtree, Infosys, TCS Get A New 'Buy' Rating As Goldman Sees IT Revival In FY25

A revival in India’s $245-billion IT sector is only a matter of time as the services outsourcing is essential spending, not discretionary, according to Goldman Sachs.

While revenue growth in the IT sector is likely to stay muted at 4% year-on-year in FY24, the market is under appreciating the recovery and upside from FY25, according to a Goldman Sachs report released on Wednesday. This growth, it said, will be aided by pent-up demand and initial tailwinds from Generative AI.

“We forecast a 9-10% annual revenue growth for our India IT coverage from FY25, which is two times that of Goldman Sachs’ covered global companies in 2024,” Manish Adukia, Mansi Mittal and Harshita Wadher, analysts at the US-based brokerage, wrote in the research report. “While our overall sector revenue growth is in line with consensus, we see company-specific divergence and are ahead of consensus on TCS and Infosys.”

The sector’s operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest and tax or EBIT—is likely to trend higher into double digits due to multiple margin levers in play. That makes the sector a lucrative investment bet, despite premium valuations.

“While India IT is trading at premium valuations versus its last ten-year average, we argue that the higher multiples are warranted as we view growth in IT/Tech spends as an industry perennial with a lower susceptibility to disruptions,” Goldman Sachs said.