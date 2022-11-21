LTIMindtree Lists On Dec. 5: All You Need To Know About Fractional Entitlement

In one of the largest mergers in Indian information technology sector, L&T Infotech Ltd. and Mindtree Ltd. will begin to operate as a merged entity, LTIMindtree. The stock will list on the bourses on Dec. 5. The board has fixed Nov. 24 as the record date for determining the shareholders of Mindtree to whom equity shares of the combined company would be allotted. Mindtree will be suspended for trading from Nov. 23, a day prior to the record date, and the last trading day will be Nov. 22.

LTI-Mindtree will become India’s fifth largest IT services company by market capitalisation. After completion of the merger, Mindtree will be delisted from stock exchanges. L&T Infotech will continue to trade on the bourses and will be rebranded as LTIMindtree effective Nov. 24.

Here's all you need to know: