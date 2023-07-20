L&T To Consider Share Buyback, Special Dividend On July 25

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s board of directors will consider a proposal for a share buyback and a special dividend for the financial year 2024 at its meeting on July 25.

If approved, the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the dividend will be Aug. 2, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The board will also consider and approve unaudited financial statements for the April–June quarter.