L&T Technology Shares Drop As Nomura Initiates Coverage With 'Reduce' Rating

Shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd. dropped on Thursday after Nomura flagged a challenging industry outlook, the integration of margin-dilutive SWC businesses, and rich valuations.

It initiated coverage on the company with a 'reduce' rating and a target price of Rs 3,050 per share, implying a potential downside of about 17%.

"Near term, we are watchful about Smart World and Communication's (SWC's) integration and slowdown in the engineering research and development industry," the brokerage said in its investor note.

L&T Technology had announced in January that it would acquire parent L&T's Smart World & Communication business.

SWC reported revenue of Rs 1,098 crore, an 8-10% Ebitda margin, and 100% India revenue concentration in fiscal 2022, the note added.