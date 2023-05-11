L&T Shines, Godrej Consumer Meets, Dr Reddy's Misses Estimates —Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings for major companies announced after market hours on May 10.
Pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories saw its net profit for the quarter under review rise 9.9 times in annual terms during the March quarter of financial year 2022-23. This significant growth, however, was not enough to meet the estimated Rs 1,034 crore for the period.
Meanwhile, engineering major Larsen & Toubro reported over 10% growth in both its top line and bottom line figures.
Larsen & Toubro Q4FY23 Results (YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 58,335.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 58,907.23 crore)
Ebitda up 4.8% at Rs 6,832.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,146.99 crore)
Ebitda Margin: 11.7 % vs 12.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.1%)
Net profit up 10.98% at Rs 4,446.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,965.1 crore)
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 24 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q4 FY2023 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 6,315 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,248 crore)
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 1,588 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,591 crore)
Ebitda margin at 25.1% vs 21.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.5%)
Net profit up 889.79% at Rs 960 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,034 crore)
The company approved a final dividend of Rs 40 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Godrej Consumer Products Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 3,200.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,249.47 crore)
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 664.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 617.84 crore)
Ebitda margin at 20.8% Vs 17.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 19%)
Net profit up 24% at Rs 452.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 430 crore)
Gujarat Gas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 15.87% at Rs 3928.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,156.38 crore)
Ebitda down 19.66% at Rs 560.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 432.80 crore)
Margins at 14.26% vs 14.94% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.41%)
Net profit down 16.63% at Rs 370.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.58 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6.65 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 9.26% at Rs 883.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 971.5 crore)
Ebitda down 9.54% at Rs 149.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 208 crore)
Ebitda margin at 16.9% vs 16.95%(Bloomberg estimate: 21.4%)
Net profit up 60.45% at Rs 165.02 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 151.60 crore)
Sagar Cements Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 23.88% at Rs 621.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 634.12 crore)
Ebitda down 36.39% at Rs 38.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 79.53 crore)
Ebitda margin at 6.25% vs 12.18% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.5%)
Net profit of Rs 97.98 crore vs net loss of Rs 19.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14.53 crore)
The company approved a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share.
Bosch Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.72% at Rs 4,063.4 crore
Ebitda up 18.54% at Rs 522.4 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.86% vs 13.31%
Net profit up 13.45% at Rs 398.1 crore
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 280 per share for the fiscal 2022-23.
Gokul Agro Resources Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.34% at Rs 2,638.98 crore
Ebitda down 9.01% at Rs 78.25 crore
Ebitda margin at 2.97% vs 3.12%
Net profit down 34.62% at Rs 37.83 crore
HG Infra Engineering Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.21% at Rs 1,535.43 crore
Ebitda up 54.27% at Rs 296.97 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.34% vs 18.08%
Net profit up 64.43% at Rs 170.93 crore
The board recommended a final dividend on Rs 1.25 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.