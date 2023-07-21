L&T Shares Hit Record High On 'Mega-Order', Buyback Plan

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. hit a record high on Friday after it won a 'mega-order' for its heavy civil infrastructure business and the company said it will consider a share buyback.

The company was awarded a contract by The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. to construct the 135.45 km stretch of the MAHSR-C3 package, which is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, , according to an exchange filing.

Although L&T has not specified the order value, it classifies projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore as mega-orders, the filing said.