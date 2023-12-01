L&T Shares Hit Record High After Incorporating Chip Design Subsidiary

L&T's stock rose as much as 2.79% during the day to Rs 3,195.80 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.35% higher at Rs 3,182.20 apiece, compared to a 0.53% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:52 a.m.

It has risen 53.03% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.51, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Thirty-three out of the 37 analysts tracking L&T maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 4%.