L&T Shares Hit Record High After Company Revises Buyback Price

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after the company increased its buyback price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 per share, as per its exchange filing.

The company had announced a buyback on July 25, following shareholder approval. After the revision in the buyback price, the number of equity shares proposed for the buyback have been reduced to 3.12 crore, representing 2.22% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.