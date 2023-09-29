L&T Shares Hit Fresh Record High After Securing 'Mega' Order From MMRDA

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. hit a fresh lifetime high on Friday after its construction arm won a "mega" order valued at more than Rs 7,000 crore.

The heavy civil infrastructure business vertical secured the order from its client, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, for the design and construction of an underground road tunnel project between Orange Gate at Eastern Free Way and Marine Drive Coastal Road in Mumbai.

The order has to be completed within 54 months. "This project is in line with our strategic goals," L&T said in an exchange filing.