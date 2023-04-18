L&T Shares Expected To Rise Despite Election Expectations, Says Jefferies
The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating, with a price target set at Rs 2,650.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are expected to rise despite opposing market expectations in the pre-election period, according to Jefferies.
The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating, with a price target set at Rs 2,650. This implies a valuation of 28x fiscal 2024 estimated earnings per share.
"Contrary to popular perception, L&T's order flow rose in the last three pre-election-year periods," Jefferies said in a note.
This growth was seen despite the halt in order flow from the central government, which was done in accordance with the election code of conduct and is set to happen again in November 2023, before the general elections slated for May 2024.
The embargo on the central government's decisions does not apply to orders awarded by public sector undertakings and states that are not going into elections, allowing L&T to maintain a steady flow of orders, the note said on the possible reasons for this growth.
The company's sector and client diversification, as well as its increasing overseas contributions, have also contributed to its robust order flow during pre-election periods, the brokerage said.
Historical Performance
Share prices of L&T holds up into the elections and tends to have a muted performance post election, according to historical data. This is seen in the trend in the company's stock returns, which were minus 54% in FY09 due to the Lehman impact, plus 37% in FY14, and plus 6% in FY19. Following the 2014 and 2019 elections, L&T delivered a positive 12% and 13% return, respectively, over the following year.
"FY09 was an exceptional period as Lehman led to a sharp correction across stocks in CY08 and a reversal in CY09 as markets recovered," Jefferies said.
Future Expectations
In FY24, the brokerage expects support for the company from the Middle East and India's private sector capital expenditure, given the Rs 258 billion in orders announced for Q4. L&T should meet the upper estimate of FY23 year-on-year order flow guidance of 15%, with a possibility of reaching beyond it, the brokerage said.
Margins in FY24E could surpass expectations as execution ramps up and commodity prices recede from their peak.
Shares of the company declined 1% to Rs 2190 apiece as of 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, compared to a 0.20% loss in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 44 analysts tracking the stock, 43 maintain a 'buy,' and one suggests a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.24%.