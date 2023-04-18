L&T Shares Expected To Rise Despite Election Expectations, Says Jefferies

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are expected to rise despite opposing market expectations in the pre-election period, according to Jefferies.

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating, with a price target set at Rs 2,650. This implies a valuation of 28x fiscal 2024 estimated earnings per share.

"Contrary to popular perception, L&T's order flow rose in the last three pre-election-year periods," Jefferies said in a note.

This growth was seen despite the halt in order flow from the central government, which was done in accordance with the election code of conduct and is set to happen again in November 2023, before the general elections slated for May 2024.