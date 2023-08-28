L&T Sees Growth Potential In Launch Services Business Over Next Five Years

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. said there would be a lot of interest in the Indian space sector from various countries following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

L&T, which has supplied various components to the Indian Space Research Organisation for Chandrayaan-3, has a long-term perspective on the country's space sector. The defence arm of the company expects healthy growth in the launch market, with the overall reliability of its launch vehicles and fierce competitiveness in the segment.

"I see a lot of potential in the launch services business, which we expect to grow in a significant way in a horizon of three to five years," Arun Ramchandani, head of defence at L&T, told BQ Prime.

Ramchandani sees an increased participation of private enterprises in the space launch segment in the form of providing launch services.