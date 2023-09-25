L&T Rs 10,000-Crore Buyback Oversubscribed Nearly Five Times On Last Day

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s Rs 10,000 crore buyback was oversubscribed on the last day of its buyback, led by qualified institutional buyers.

The construction company announced the purchase of 3.13 crore shares, or 2.22% of the total equity, on July 25. The buyback has been subscribed for a total of 15.61 crore shares so far as of Sept. 25.