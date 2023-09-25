ADVERTISEMENT
L&T Rs 10,000-Crore Buyback Oversubscribed Nearly Five Times On Last Day
The buyback has been subscribed for a total of 15.61 crore shares so far in Sept. 25 compared with its offer of 3.13 crore shares.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s Rs 10,000 crore buyback was oversubscribed on the last day of its buyback, led by qualified institutional buyers. The construction company announced the purchase of 3.13 crore shares, or 2.22% of the total equity, on July 25. The buyback has been subscribed for a total of 15.61 crore shares so far as of Sept. 25.
Qualified institutional buyers subscribed for 14.10 crore shares in the company, followed by individual investors, who subscribed for 1.35 crore shares, and non-institutional investors with 0.15 crore shares.
The share buyback attracted the maximum price set by the company at Rs 3,200 apiece, which is a 10.23% premium to Monday’s closing price of Rs 2,902.95 apiece.
