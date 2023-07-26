L&T Q1 Earnings Review: Company On Track To Achieve Upper End Of FY24 Guidance, Say Analysts

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is expected to achieve the upper end of its guidance for sales and order inflow for the current fiscal due to strong project-execution capabilities demonstrated in the first quarter and order-inflow visibility for the coming quarters.

With a 57% order growth in the first quarter, the company just needs to post a growth of 2% in the next nine months to meet the FY24 growth target of 12%, which is the upper end of the guidance, Jefferies said in a post-earnings report on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley said the project execution in the core business came as a surprise and the ask rate for the balance of nine months appeared achievable. "We have revised FY24 core revenue growth estimate to 18% from 15% against the guidance of 12-15% given by the company."

The construction firm's net profit rose 46.5% to Rs 2,493 crore in the April-June quarter in comparison to Rs 1,702 crore during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with the Rs 2,128 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The earnings were primarily aided by the execution of a healthy order book in its projects and manufacturing portfolio. International revenue at Rs 19,022 crore, constituted 40% of the total revenue, it said.