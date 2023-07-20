L&T Finance Shares Swing After Q1 Beat

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. rose in early trading on Thursday before erasing gains as the non-bank lender's first-quarter profit doubled.

The company's net profit rose about twofold over a year earlier to Rs 531 crore in the quarter ended June, aided by growth in rural business and urban finance categories, according to its exchange filing. Credit costs fell 40%.

Interest Income was up 5.76% at Rs 3,116.5 crore, and the net interest margin improved by 152 basis points to 8.06%. Return on assets improved to 2.13% from 1.90% over the previous quarter.