L&T Finance Shares Swing After Q1 Beat
L&T Finance Shares Swing After Q1 Beat

The company's net profit rose about twofold over a year earlier to Rs 531 crore in the quarter ended June.

20 Jul 2023, 10:57 AM IST
A woman holds the microfinance loan she has received, a stack of rupee bills, in Sadasivpet, India. (Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)
Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. rose in early trading on Thursday before erasing gains as the non-bank lender's first-quarter profit doubled.

The company's net profit rose about twofold over a year earlier to Rs 531 crore in the quarter ended June, aided by growth in rural business and urban finance categories, according to its exchange filing. Credit costs fell 40%.

Interest Income was up 5.76% at Rs 3,116.5 crore, and the net interest margin improved by 152 basis points to 8.06%. Return on assets improved to 2.13% from 1.90% over the previous quarter.

The company is ahead of its 2026 target of 80% of its loan book comprising the retail segment. Retail loan advances jumped 34% year-on-year, while wholesale fell 65%. The retail segment contributed 82% of the loan book as of June 30.

Shares of L&T Finance rose 3.75% intraday before paring gains to trade 0.97% lower as of 10:14 a.m. compared to a 0.23% fall in the NSE Nifty 50.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2x times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy', one recommends a ‘hold’, and three indicate a ‘sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a downside of 5.4%.

