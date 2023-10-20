L&T Finance Q2 Results: Profit Falls 91% On Exceptional Item Adjustment

L&T Finance Holding Ltd. reported a 91% fall year-on-year in its standalone net profit at Rs 29.79 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The NBFC had noted profit of Rs 3,261.8 crore last year.

Total Income of the lender also fell 54.16% to Rs 52.19 crore as comapred with Rs 113.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.