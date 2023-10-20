L&T Finance Q2 Results: Profit Falls 91% On Exceptional Item Adjustment
L&T Finance Holding Ltd. reported a 91% fall year-on-year in its standalone net profit at Rs 29.79 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The NBFC had noted profit of Rs 3,261.8 crore last year.
Total Income of the lender also fell 54.16% to Rs 52.19 crore as comapred with Rs 113.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The results for the company are not strictly comparable on a year-on-year basis as it includes an exceptional gain of Rs 283 crore in Q2 FY23 on the reduction of capital in subsidiary L&T Investment Management.
The company also saw a gain of Rs 2,575.09 crore on the divestment of its entire stake in the subsidiary for FY23.
Other income for the lender soared over 2.65 times to Rs 7.25 crore as compared with last year's Rs 2.73 crore.
While interest income doubled over the same quarter last year to Rs 44.87 crore this quarter, the company earned no dividend income which led to the decline in total income.
The company reported highest quarterly retail disbursements at Rs 13,499 crore, which were up 32% YoY.
The retail portfolio mix stands at 88% of the total loan book, which is ahead of the company's Lakshay 2026 goal of achieving 80% retailisation. The retail book size increased by 33% year-on-year to Rs 69,417 crore.
On the other hand, the wholesale book saw a reduction of 76% YoY, and currently stands at Rs 9,318 crore. This translated to a reduction of Rs 28,704 crore on year.