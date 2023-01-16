L&T Finance Holdings Rises As Morgan Stanley Maintains 'Equal-Weight' Rating

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. gained the most since Oct. 4, 2022, after Morgan Stanley rated the company as 'equal-weight'.

The company's October-December quarter was driven by "broad-based" growth in retail loans and narrowing wholesale assets under management, the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley maintains an equal-weight rating on the stock and has set a price target of Rs 95, implying a 3% gain.

Shares of the company rose 3.73% to Rs 95.90 per share, while the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.28%. The total volume so far was 7.4 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest 'hold,' and one has a 'sell' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 0.6%.