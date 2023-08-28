L&T Buyback: All You Need To Know
The buyback is expected to boost L&T's earnings per share and return on equity.
On July 25, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. announced a Rs 10,000-crore share buyback, the first in its history. The company will be buying back 3.33 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each.
The maximum price of the share buyback has been set as Rs 3,000, which is at a premium of 13.9% to the current market price and will be done through the tender-offer route.
The total number of shares that the company will buy back amounts to 2.4% of the total equity. Timeline for the opening and closing of the share buyback is yet to be disclosed.
According to SEBI rules, 15% of the total tender offer is reserved for the small shareholder category—an investor with an investment of not exceeding Rs 2 lakh in the company as of the record date. The total public holding in this company is 100% and the small shareholder category holding stands at 18.52% or 25.70 crore.
As mentioned above, 15% of the buyback offer of 3.33 crore shares would be reserved for the company's small shareholders, which amount to 49 lakh shares. Hence, the acceptance ratio for the retail category would be 2%.
Stock Details
On Aug. 26, L&T announced that it has set Sept. 12 as the record date for its Rs 10,000-crore share buyback.
Shares of L&T have risen over 5% to a record high of Rs 2,756 since the buyback announcement. The stock ended Friday's session lower at Rs 2,632 apiece.
The buyback is part of L&T's plan to improve its return on equity as part of the group's 'Lakshya 2026' plan. The buyback is expected to boost L&T's earnings per share and RoE.
Thirty-eight out of the 41 analysts tracking L&T maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.4%.