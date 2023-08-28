L&T Buyback: All You Need To Know

On July 25, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. announced a Rs 10,000-crore share buyback, the first in its history. The company will be buying back 3.33 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

The maximum price of the share buyback has been set as Rs 3,000, which is at a premium of 13.9% to the current market price and will be done through the tender-offer route.

The total number of shares that the company will buy back amounts to 2.4% of the total equity. Timeline for the opening and closing of the share buyback is yet to be disclosed.

According to SEBI rules, 15% of the total tender offer is reserved for the small shareholder category—an investor with an investment of not exceeding Rs 2 lakh in the company as of the record date. The total public holding in this company is 100% and the small shareholder category holding stands at 18.52% or 25.70 crore.

As mentioned above, 15% of the buyback offer of 3.33 crore shares would be reserved for the company's small shareholders, which amount to 49 lakh shares. Hence, the acceptance ratio for the retail category would be 2%.