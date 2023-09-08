L&T Bags Rs 32,400 Crore Order From Aramco: Here's What Analyst Say
The company's hydrocarbon order book rose from Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore with key orders coming from the Middle East
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has won contracts worth Rs 32,400 crore from Saudi Aramco for Phase II of the Jafurah unconventional gas development, according to a media report.
Saudi Aramco has chosen contractors for the five primary engineering, procurement, and construction packages associated with the estimated $10 billion second expansion phase of its Jafurah unconventional gas production project, according to a report by the Middle East Economic Digest.
Larsen & Toubro Buyback
On July 25, L&T announced a Rs 10,000-crore share buyback, the first in its history. The company will be buying back 3.33 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each.
The total number of shares that the company will buy back amounts to 2.4% of the total equity.
The engineering, construction and manufacturing company has set the maximum price of the share buyback as Rs 3,000. The stock is trading near its buyback price at Rs 2,898 as of 11:03 a.m.
Order-Book Details
With the addition of the contract from Aramco, L&T's order book has risen 7.85% to Rs 4.45 lakh crore.
The geographical order book composition for the company's Middle East segment stood at 25%. However, post the addition of the Rs 32,400-crore order, this composition has risen to 30.5%.
Here's What Brokerages Have To Say
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating with a price target of Rs 2,935, implying a return potential of 3.09%.
Risks to Upside
Increased government spending
Moderation in steel and other material prices
Pickup in the economy, leading to higher than-anticipated private capex
Risks to Downside
Slowdown in government-led infra capex
Deterioration in domestic execution cycle
Geopolitical risks leading to slower execution
Sharp increase in material costs
Haitong
Haitong has an 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 2,980, implying an upside of 3%.
It expects revenue and earnings compound annual growth rate of 14% and 21% over FY23–26 and is positive on its long-term prospects.
Key Risks Include
Adverse capital allocation to impact financials.
Equipment failures and process upsets or instability.
Changes in government policies can impact economics and viability of the project.
Any disruption in the global supply chain may hamper a project's timeline, cost, or performance.
ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities has upgraded the stock to 'buy' on strong consecutive order inflows for two quarters. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 3,141, implying an upside return potential of 8.38%.
The brokerage added that if the mega order from the Middle East materialises, its order inflow in the first half of the current fiscal is likely to touch Rs 1.2 trillion—more than 20% growth YoY.
"We have increased our FY25E PAT by 4.7% on account of better margin owing to easing inflationary pressures and higher execution of new orders," it said.
Key risks
Slowdown in hydrocarbon capital expenditure due to any fluctuation in crude oil prices and
Risk of a slowdown in government capex due to the upcoming general elections.
IIFL Securities
L&T had highlighted that there was a 42% jump in the order pipeline in the hydrocarbon segment in the last quarter, and it came as a pleasant surprise, according to Renu Baid Pugalia, senior vice president-research at IIFL Securities.
The company's hydrocarbon order book increased from about Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore, with significant orders coming from the Middle East market, Pugalia said.
The company has close to a $3 billion order flow coming in from the hydrocarbon business, which is part of their inflow guidance. "We were expecting these orders to come in the second half of the year, when the domestic market slightly dries up ahead of elections for domestic infra projects, but if they come in early, the earlier the better," Pugalia said in an interview with BQ Prime. "With these order flows, Larsen seems to be very comfortable with their inflow guidance of 10–12%."
For the year, L&T expected Rs 1,95,000 crore of order wins, which was a 13% growth in their core order inflows, Pugalia said. If some of these large order wins come in time, they can meet their guidance, provided there is no drawback on spending from the domestic market ahead of elections in the second half of the year.
International orders account for 20–25% of the company's order book, and of that, the Middle East accounts for 75% of the total international orders.
Within the hydrocarbon business, the Middle East accounts for more than 50% of the revenue mix.
L&T remains one of IIFL's 'top preferred picks' in the large cap and sector space.
The company's execution has been on a fast-track basis ahead of elections, and L&T has been outperforming its peers over the course of the last three–four quarters on the back of accelerated execution and management of working capital and cash flows.
The margin remains soft as old projects come up for execution and completion. However, as new orders come up for execution in the second half of the year, margins will also gradually recover.
"As a stock, with close to 17–18% earnings CAGR, debt leveraging in place, and the buyback being announced by the company, the stock looks fairly attractive and positive," she said.