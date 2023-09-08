L&T Bags Rs 32,400 Crore Order From Aramco: Here's What Analyst Say

L&T had highlighted that there was a 42% jump in the order pipeline in the hydrocarbon segment in the last quarter, and it came as a pleasant surprise, according to Renu Baid Pugalia, senior vice president-research at IIFL Securities.

The company's hydrocarbon order book increased from about Rs 2.5 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore, with significant orders coming from the Middle East market, Pugalia said.

The company has close to a $3 billion order flow coming in from the hydrocarbon business, which is part of their inflow guidance. "We were expecting these orders to come in the second half of the year, when the domestic market slightly dries up ahead of elections for domestic infra projects, but if they come in early, the earlier the better," Pugalia said in an interview with BQ Prime. "With these order flows, Larsen seems to be very comfortable with their inflow guidance of 10–12%."

For the year, L&T expected Rs 1,95,000 crore of order wins, which was a 13% growth in their core order inflows, Pugalia said. If some of these large order wins come in time, they can meet their guidance, provided there is no drawback on spending from the domestic market ahead of elections in the second half of the year.

International orders account for 20–25% of the company's order book, and of that, the Middle East accounts for 75% of the total international orders.

Within the hydrocarbon business, the Middle East accounts for more than 50% of the revenue mix.

L&T remains one of IIFL's 'top preferred picks' in the large cap and sector space.

The company's execution has been on a fast-track basis ahead of elections, and L&T has been outperforming its peers over the course of the last three–four quarters on the back of accelerated execution and management of working capital and cash flows.

The margin remains soft as old projects come up for execution and completion. However, as new orders come up for execution in the second half of the year, margins will also gradually recover.

"As a stock, with close to 17–18% earnings CAGR, debt leveraging in place, and the buyback being announced by the company, the stock looks fairly attractive and positive," she said.