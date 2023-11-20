L&T Bags Mega Hydrocarbon Order In Middle East

Larsen & Tourbo on Monday said its hydrocarbon business has bagged a mega order from a client in the Middle East.

While L&T did not disclose the exact value of the contract, it counts an order as 'mega' when it is valued between Rs 10,000-15,000 crore.

"The hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH) of L&T has received a Letter of Intent for mega offshore order from a prestigious client in the Middle East," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The scope of work includes construction and installation of a new large offshore platform and brownfield work of integration with existing facilities.

"This mega order from a new customer reaffirms global acknowledgment of our capabilities and marks a key milestone for our offshore business," Subramanian Sarma, whole-time director and senior executive vice president (energy), L&T said.