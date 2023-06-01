LPG Prices Slashed By Rs 83.5, ATF By Rs 6,632.25 Effective June 1

Indian Oil Corp. cut liquefied petroleum gas and domestic aviation turbine fuel prices, effective June 1.

LPG prices in Delhi were cut by Rs 83.5 from May 2023 prices to Rs 1,773 per 19-kg cylinder. ATF prices were cut by Rs 6,632.25 from May 1 to Rs 89,303.09 per kilolitre in Delhi as of June 1.

This is the third consecutive monthly cut in LPG prices. Business establishments like hotels and restaurants use commercial LPG.

LPG prices were slashed across other metros too, with Rs 85 cut in Kolkata to Rs 1,876; Rs 83.5 cut in Mumbai to Rs 1,725; and Rs 84.5 cut in Chennai to Rs 1,937 per 19 kg cylinder.

ATF prices in other metros now stand at Rs 95,963.95 in Kolkata, Rs 83,413.96 in Mumbai, and Rs 93,041.33 in Chennai.