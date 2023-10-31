Low Free Float Key Driver For Mid- And Small-Cap Rally, Says Kotak

Low free float and a strong narrative expecting high potential returns, among other factors, are likely drivers behind the exceptional performance of the mid- and small-cap stocks, according to Kotak Institutional Equities

The rally can be attributed to improved fundamentals in a few cases, but strong narrative in many cases, the brokerage said in an Oct. 30 note. Many low free float stocks have seen a sharp surge in delivery volumes, which may reflect the market's heightened expectations, it said.

Nifty SmallCap 100 and Midcap 100 have surged 30% and 23% year to date, respectively, compared with a 5% rise in benchmark Nifty 50. Ongoing volatility has stalled the rally for now, with market veterans calling a clean-up of valuation excesses.