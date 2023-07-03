Lloyds Metals Shares Gain On Reporting Best-Ever Operating Performance In Q1

Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. gained after reporting best-ever operating performance for Q1FY24.

The company's direct reduced iron, or sponge iron, production grew 45% year-on-year to 66,273 tonnes in the first quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Production of iron ore increased by 400% year-on-year to 3.8 million tonnes. At 1.2 million tonnes in Q1FY24, the company also recorded its best-ever monthly iron ore output in April 2023.

Additionally, in the first quarter, the company shipped its first order for export, broadening its geographic reach outside pan-India.