Linde India Shares Hit Record High After Bagging Large Order From Indian Oil

Shares of Linde India Ltd. hit an all-time high on Wednesday after the industrial-gas company won a large contract from Indian Oil Corp.

The company will be setting up an air separation unit for production and supply of instrument air, plant air and cryogenic nitrogen for IOC's expansion project of Panipat refinery in Haryana, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. On completion, it will operate and maintain the facility for 20 years. The company will fund the capital expenditure by using internal accruals.