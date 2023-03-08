Life Insurers' Revenue Dips In February; Private Insurers Outpace LIC

India's life insurers put up a weak show in February, with the industry witnessing a decline in revenues—both year-on-year and sequentially.

Private life insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on revenue growth in February. HDFC Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private peers.

The industry's new business premium in February stood at Rs 22,848 crore, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. It's a 17% decline over February last year, but a 15% rise over February 2020.

The 17% year-on-year decline came with a 15% fall in the total number of policies sold.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it is 1% lower than February last year. However, the retail weighted received premium was 10% higher over last year.

Sequentially, the absolute revenue was down 14% from Rs 26,424 crore in January. The annualised premium equivalent or the weighted average declined 7% with a 4% fall in retail weighted received premium. There was also a sequential decline of 10% in the number of policies sold over January.