LIC Shares Jumps Over 10% After Double-Digit Premium Growth Projection

Shares of Life Insurance Corp. of India jumped over 11% on Friday; it projected double-digit growth for new business premiums.

"We are projecting double-digit growth over the last year. We are going to achieve that because a recent trend is showing an uptick in individual retail business. In order to further reinforce our commitment, we are going to launch some new attractive products," LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty told PTI in an interview.

One of the new products will be launched in the first week of December, and it will provide assured returns, and after maturity, the policyholder will get 10% of the sum assured lifelong, he said.