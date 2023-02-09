LIC Q3 Results: Profit Jumps, Premium Grows 15%

Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged and its premium income rose in the third quarter over last year.

The state-owned insurer's standalone after-tax profit jumped around 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore from Rs 235 crore over the same period in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

The net premium of the company increased by 15% year-on-year to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

The rise in standalone profit stems from the change in its distribution policy in December last year, in the run-up to its initial public offering.

LIC had a single fund for both participating and non-participating plans, and any surplus was shared with policyholders and shareholders in a 95:5 ratio.

Ahead of the IPO, the fund was divided into two, and the surplus from non-participating plans was given to shareholders along with 5% of the surplus from the participating fund. This contributed to the disproportionate increase in profit.

Sequentially, its bottom line fell 60% while the net premiums fell 15% over the last quarter.