LIC Investment In Adani Group Recovers By Over Rs 18,400 Crore

The value of Life Insurance Corp.'s investment in the Adani Group has rebounded by more than half since the post-Hindenburg lows as the conglomerate's stocks rallied.

The combined value of the insurer's holdings in Adani stocks stood at Rs 44,750 crore as on May 24, recovering by Rs 18,400 crore from the lowest they fell to after the short seller's allegations.

That's in line with more than 50% surge in the group's shares from their lowest levels after Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation. The group has rejected the allegations, calling them "malicious" and aimed at the follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises Ltd.