LIC Clocks Tepid Growth As Private Insurers Continue To Gain Market Share
Market share trends demonstrate that while October was a relatively muted month for Life Insurance Corp., they have largely been able to hold on to market share year-to-date.
The Life Insurance Council, India, released the numbers for October 2023. On the back of this and using HSBCs note, we have broken down the numbers for perspective.
The industry's annual premium equivalent grew by a modest 5% YoY, with LIC continuing to demonstrate declining APE trends. India's largest life insurer saw its total APE fall by 11% YoY, amounting to Rs 3,800 crore, reflecting a similar number in terms of year-to-date decline as well.
In contrast, private life insurers exhibited growth at 19% YoY, contributing a total of Rs 6,010 crore to the industry's APE.
On an individual APE front, the sector grew by 13%, while private insurers grew by 19.8% YoY, again capturing market share from LIC.
Among individual insurers, smaller private players demonstrated 15% growth, while their larger counterparts outperformed them.
Market share trends also highlight that while October was a relatively soft month for LIC, they have largely been able to hold on to market share YTD.
Another key factor that has been in focus since the Union budget announcement on higher-value policies is how the average ticket size is evolving in the current fiscal year. The average ticket size for individual policies remains relatively stable.
There were distinct trends among key players. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. saw an increase in their average ticket size, indicating an uptick in premium contributions. Conversely, LIC reported a decline in its average ticket size.
In terms of policies sold, the industry witnessed robust growth in the number of policies sold, as it surged by 20% year-on-year.
Private insurers led the trend with an 18% increase in the number of policies sold, underscoring their strong performance in the market.