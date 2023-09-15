Lemon Tree Shares At Record High On Signing Two New Properties

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after it signed licence agreements for two hotel properties in Gujarat and Nepal,

The Lemon Tree Hotel in Junagadh is expected to be operational in fiscal 2025, and the Tigerland Safari resort in Chitwan area of the neighbouring country in the current fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Both will be managed by Carnation Hotels Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree. The Junagadh hotel will feature 64 rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a meeting room, and others. The Tigerland Safari will have 35 rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, and meeting rooms, it said.