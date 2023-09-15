Lemon Tree Shares At Record High On Signing Two New Properties
The Lemon Tree Hotel in Junagadh may become operational in FY25, and the Tigerland Safari resort in Chitwan area of Nepal in FY24.
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after it signed licence agreements for two hotel properties in Gujarat and Nepal,
The Lemon Tree Hotel in Junagadh is expected to be operational in fiscal 2025, and the Tigerland Safari resort in Chitwan area of the neighbouring country in the current fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Both will be managed by Carnation Hotels Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree. The Junagadh hotel will feature 64 rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a meeting room, and others. The Tigerland Safari will have 35 rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, and meeting rooms, it said.
Shares of Lemon Tree were trading 1.14% higher at Rs 124.1 apiece, compared to a 0.29% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m. The share price advanced as much as 2.28% during the day to hit a record high of Rs 125.5 per share.
The stock has risen 44.72% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Fifteen out of the 17 analysts tracking Lemon Tree maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 4.9%.