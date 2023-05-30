Legendary Stock Picker William O'Neil Dies At 90

William J O'Neil, legendary stock speculator and founder of William O'Neil+Co. Inc, has died, according to a company statement. He was 90.

An entrepreneur, author, educator and philanthropist, O'Neil began his career as a stockbroker in 1958 with Hayden, Stone & Company. After a 20-fold increase in his own account in 26 months, he branched out on his own and founded William O’Neil + Co. O’Neil purchased a seat on the New York Stock Exchange at the age of 30 in 1963.

In 1984, he designed and launched Investor’s Daily (later renamed Investor’s Business Daily), the first national business newspaper to compete with The Wall Street Journal.

O'Neil also authored several bestselling books, including 'How To Make Money In Stocks: A Winning System In Good Times Or Bad', '24 Essential Lessons for Investment Success' and 'The Successful Investor'