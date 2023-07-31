Laxmi Organic's Board Approves Setting Up A New Manufacturing Facility In Gujarat
Laxmi Organics Industries Ltd.'s board on Monday approved the capital expenditure of Rs 710 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Dahej in Gujarat.
The new manufacturing facility will have the capability to produce multi products, according to an exchange filing. The product portfolio of the first phase will consist of specialties such as Diketene and Ketene derivatives and essentials such as Esters, Anhydrides and Aldehydes derivatives.
The facility will have an estimated output of 1 lakh tonne per annum and is expected to come on stream in approximately three years.
The project will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, debt, and equity, the company said.
The company reported a net profit decline of 41% year-on-year in the quarter ended June, but met analysts' estimates.
Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries rose 2.35% to Rs 269.85 apiece, compared to a 0.14% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 11:18 a.m.