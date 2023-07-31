Laxmi Organic's Board Approves Setting Up A New Manufacturing Facility In Gujarat

The new manufacturing facility will have the capability to produce multi products, according to an exchange filing. The product portfolio of the first phase will consist of specialties such as Diketene and Ketene derivatives and essentials such as Esters, Anhydrides and Aldehydes derivatives.

The facility will have an estimated output of 1 lakh tonne per annum and is expected to come on stream in approximately three years.

The project will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, debt, and equity, the company said.