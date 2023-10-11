BQPrimeMarketsLaxmi Organic Shares Jump Over 12% After Raising Rs 259 Crore Via QIP
Laxmi Organic Shares Jump Over 12% After Raising Rs 259 Crore Via QIP

The company allotted 96.26 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 269.20 apiece to QIB as a part of its fundraising plans.

11 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational Image (Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Representational Image (Source: Freepik)

Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. surged over 12%, its most in over 25 months, on Wednesday after it raised Rs 259.1 crore from qualified institutional placement of shares.

The specialty chemical manufacturer allotted 96.26 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 269.20 apiece to qualified institutional buyers as a part of its fundraising plans, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Shares of the company were trading 11.97% higher at Rs 303.65 apiece compared to a 0.73% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 10:49 a.m. The stock had surged as much as 12.41% during the day to Rs 304.85 apiece, the highest since Sept. 11.

It has risen 2.48% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.

Two out of the six analysts tracking Laxmi Organic maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 15.2%.

