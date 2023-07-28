Laxmi Organic Industries Q1 Results: Profit Down 41%, Revenue Falls 3.1%

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined 41% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, but met analysts' estimates.

The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 38.3 crore in the April–June quarter in comparison with Rs 64.4 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 36.5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.