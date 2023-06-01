BQPrimeMarketsLaurus Labs Shares Gain As It Plans To Raise Stake In Gene Therapy Company
Laurus Labs Shares Gain As It Plans To Raise Stake In Gene Therapy Company

Laurus Labs to buy 7.24% stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy for Rs 80 crore, taking its total holding to 33.86%.

01 Jun 2023, 11:08 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Technician at Laurus Labs Ltd.'s R&amp;D centre. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Technician at Laurus Labs Ltd.'s R&D centre. (Source: company website)

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. rose the most in a week after it agreed to buy an additional stake in the cell and gene therapy company, Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Pvt.

The company has signed a definite agreement to acquire an additional 7.24% stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy for Rs 80 crore, taking its total holding to 33.86% in the cell and gene therapy company, according to an exchange filing. Additionally, some promoters and senior management of Laurus Labs would acquire 0.54% of ImmunoACT via secondary purchases for approximately Rs 4 crore, it said.

Shares of Laurus Labs Ltd. rose 1.91% to Rs 337 apiece as of 10:06 a.m. on Thursday, compared to a 0.23% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 4.32% intraday, the most in a week since May 24.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 63.

Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 1%.

