Oil Rises As Russian Exports Slow, Rate Hikes Expected To Stop

As Russian oil is becoming more expensive, buyers such as India are now considering boosting purchases from traditional sources in the Middle East instead. Adding to supply shortages, Moscow aims to reduce its third-quarter crude export plans by 2.1 million tons, in line with its previously stated pledge to cut overseas shipments by 500,000 barrels a day. Earlier pledges by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut back production helped spark the rally in crude that started in late June.