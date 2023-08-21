Oil Falls In Thin Summer Trading On Signs Of Rebounding Supply

Yet the market continues to show signs of strength, with the nearest-term segment of the oil futures curve signaling that supplies are being constricted amid production cuts from OPEC+ linchpins Russia and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, refined products such as diesel — the workhorse fuel of the global economy — have started pricing in scarcity this winter, boosting their premium to the oil from which they are made. Gasoline futures in New York have risen about 13% this year, outpacing crude.