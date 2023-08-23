Larsen & Toubro Shares Hit All-Time High After Order Wins From Middle East

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. hit an all-time high on Wednesday, after the conglomerate's construction arm bagged multiple orders from the Middle East.

The orders are worth between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, and are for its power transmission and distribution business in the region.

The large order includes the construction of:

220 kV gas-insulated substation and transmission lines in U.A.E.

Two 132 kV substations and transmission lines in Dubai.

Four 132 kV substations and transmission lines in Kuwait.

Additional orders from the ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The company also secured orders from Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd.'s urea plant in Australia, earlier this week on Monday. The company will be building and supplying piperack modules for a 2.3 MMTPA urea plant and deliver 50,000 MT of modules over the next 32 months.

Last week, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) received approval from the state government and its members for the proposed sale of its Raidurg business undertaking as a going concern on a slump sale basis to Rafferty Developments Pvt. for over Rs 1,200 crore.