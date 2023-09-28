Larsen & Toubro Reclaims Rs 3,000: What's Next For The Stock?

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s hit a record high on Thursday after UBS Research raised the target price by over 23% from the previous day's closing price.

The brokerage raised the one-year target price from Wednesday's closing price of 2,965.05 to Rs 3,600 apiece, citing cyclical earnings momentum, improving capital allocation, and stakeholder focus while maintaining a 'buy' rating.

It cited the strong infra cycle reflected by the best order-inflow growth for many quarters, execution rate and operating profit margin at the cycle trough, and management's focus on faster project closures, according to a note on Wednesday. "We expect L&T to deliver improved revenue billing and operating profit margin to drive FY23–26E core earnings growth to around 32% (10% over the past five years)."