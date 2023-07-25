Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results: Profit Up 46.5%, Beats Estimates

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s first quarter net profit beat analysts' estimates due to better project execution across segments.

The construction firm's profit rose 46.5% to Rs 2,493 crore in the April-June quarter in comparison with Rs 1,702 crore during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with the Rs 2,128 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The earnings were primarily aided by the execution of a healthy opening order book in its projects and manufacturing portfolio. International revenue during the quarter, at Rs 19,022 crore, constituted 40% of the total revenue, it said.

The company approved a share buyback plan of up to Rs 10,000 crore at Rs 3,000 apiece and proposed a special dividend of Rs 6 per share.