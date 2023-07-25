ADVERTISEMENT
Larsen & Toubro Approves Share Buyback Of Rs 10,000 Crore
It will buyback 3.33 crore shares at Rs 3,000 apiece.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has approved a share buyback proposal of Rs 10,000 crore, the company announced on Tuesday.It will buyback 3.33 crore shares at Rs 3,000 apiece, subject to any increase to the buyback offer price as may be approved by the board or the committee, according to an exchange filing.
