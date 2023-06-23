Larry Ellison Scores $482 Million Gain By Cashing In Expiring Options

Ellison is one of several tech billionaires who have seen their fortunes rise as interest in AI grows. Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang’s net worth has nearly tripled this year to $38.5 billion. In their best week since 2021, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin added $18 billion to their collective wealth after the company’s developer conference in May. That same week, Brin gave roughly $600 million of his shares to an unknown entity.