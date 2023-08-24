Large Caps Offer Opportunities, Small Caps Are Overstretched, Says BofA Securities' Amish Shah

The economic outlook in India is currently robust accompanied by strong corporate earnings as compared with the rest of the world, according to BofA Securities.

The markets division of Bank of America Corp. has a positive perspective on these developments and is largely not bearish regarding the market.

BofA Securities maintains that a U.S. recession is not imminent and this viewpoint has led them to adopt a constructive stance on market levels, Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA Securities, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"The view is that the economic outlook in the U.S. is going to be much better," Shah said. "There is going to be no recession and that takes away a concern that we had for Indian markets."

BofA Securities expects that such a scenario will provide the necessary support for the ongoing expansion of valuations. BofA projects that the NSE Nifty 50 can see further gains and potentially reach the 20,500 level by December.