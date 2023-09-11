Is Small And Mid-Cap Stock Rally Running Out Of Steam? Here's What Two Key Indicators Suggest

The record surge in small and mid caps has triggered concerns about frothy valuations. At least two indicators suggest the risk-reward ratio may not be in favour of the broader market stocks.

Since small- and mid-cap stocks are riskier bets, they should offer a higher earnings yield to make them lucrative for investors. But the ongoing rally means that earnings yields of this category of stocks has fallen since April this year.

Similarly, while the market capitalisation of the small and mid caps has risen, their share in profits stays stagnant.

Smallcap 250 and Midcap 150 have surged 32.61% and 31.24%, respectively, so far this year, beating 10.43% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. Both the broader indices hit lifetime highs of 12,573.3 and 15,599.05, on Tuesday.

"If you look at the mid- and small-cap space today, there are certain indicators that are emerging, which is making us a little cautious," Pankaj Tibrewal, senior executive vice president at Kotak Asset Management Co, told BQ Prime in an interview. "We believe that greed is on the street right now..."

Of the total 250 companies in the smallcap index, 189 are currently trading above their five-year average price-to-earnings multiple. And of 150 stocks in the midcap index, 113 are trading a premium to historic valuations.

As valuations rise, the gap in earnings yield has narrowed. The average earnings yield for small-cap stocks among the Nifty 500, which was at 5.34% as of April 30, has now fallen to 4.11%, according to Bloomberg data.

Yields for mid-cap stocks also fell from an average of 3.59% to 3.43% during the same period, while those for large cap stocks observed a rise from 4.09% to 4.54%.