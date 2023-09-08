Landmark Cars Shares Jump 19% To A Record After Inking Pact With M&M 

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. surged over 19% to hit a record high on Friday after it inked a pact with Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

The company signed a letter of intent to open a dealership in Howrah, West Bengal. This dealership will be managed by its subsidiary, Landmark Mobility Pvt.

It will be engaged in the business of sales and after-sales of Mahindra’s Supro range of vehicles in the areas of Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.

Shares of the company jumped 15.84% to Rs 839 per share as of 2:10 p.m., compared with a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose as much as 19.20% to hit an all-time high of Rs 863.3 apiece.

The stock has risen 81.07% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 0.8%.