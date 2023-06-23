Landmark Cars Shares Gain 10% After Promoter Sells Stake
The company's promoter group sold over 56 lakh shares in 16 large trades.
Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. rose the most since its listing on Dec. 23, 2022, after the founder group sold 1.39% of equity for charity and personal reasons.
The company's promoter group—Sanjay Karsandas Thakker, Hindu Undivided Family—sold over 56 lakh shares in 16 large trades during the pre-market session on Friday, according to an exchange filing. The buyers were not identified.
The stock advanced 10.21% intraday before trading 8.54% higher as of 2:27 p.m., as compared with a 0.52% decline in the Nifty.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 22.8 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was 60.
All four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 11.7%.