Landmark Cars Shares Gain 10% After Promoter Sells Stake

Shares of Landmark Cars Ltd. rose the most since its listing on Dec. 23, 2022, after the founder group sold 1.39% of equity for charity and personal reasons.

The company's promoter group—Sanjay Karsandas Thakker, Hindu Undivided Family—sold over 56 lakh shares in 16 large trades during the pre-market session on Friday, according to an exchange filing. The buyers were not identified.