Landmark Cars IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

The issue, which opened on subscription on Dec.13, includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 402 crore by selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 481–506 apiece.

The promoters and the promoter group will hold 48% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 27.56% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.

The company said it will direct about Rs 120 crore raised from the IPO towards reducing working capital loans.