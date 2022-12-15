Landmark Cars IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 0.49 times, or 49%, as of 12:03 p.m. on Dec. 15.
The subscriptions in TPG-backed premium car dealer Landmark Cars Ltd. continued to pour in on the third day of its initial stake sale.
The demand was led employees reserved, followed by non-institutional investors.
The Rs 552 crore IPO was subscribed 39% on the second day and 17% on day one.
The issue, which opened on subscription on Dec.13, includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 402 crore by selling shareholders at a price band of Rs 481–506 apiece.
The promoters and the promoter group will hold 48% of the post-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. The offer for sale comprises 27.56% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO.
The company said it will direct about Rs 120 crore raised from the IPO towards reducing working capital loans.
Subscription Status: Day 3
Institutional investors: 0.30 times.
Non-institutional investors: 0.88 times
Retail investors: 0.42 times
Employees: 2.35 times.