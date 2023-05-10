Krishna Defence Shares Hit Record High After Securing Order From Defence Ministry

Shares of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Ltd. hit a record high after the company secured a Rs 63.48 crore order from the Ministry of Defence.

The company bagged an order for the supply of special heating equipment to be used by the armed forces at sub-zero temperatures. The order is expected to be executed over the next 12 months.

The company's management called the order win a "significant milestone", in an exchange filing. "This order showcases our strength as a company with an experienced team of engineers who work closely with customers to design and develop products that meet their unique requirements," the statement said.